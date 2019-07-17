Italian prankster strikes again, 'kills' former president

Italian prankster Tommaso De Benedetti struck again on Wednesday, falsely announcing the death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias on Twitter using a fake account he created under the name of Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos.



“Karolos Papoulias, the former President of Greece, has died few minutes ago at 90,” the tweet read.

The 50-year-old De Benedetti, who has a history of spreading fake news, also caused a stir last year when he announced that France-based Greek film director Costa-Gavras had died through an account attributed to the newly appointed culture minister at the time, Myrisni Zorba, duping Greek and foreign media alike.