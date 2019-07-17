Man dies falling into well in Crete

A 32-year-old man died late on Tuesday after falling into a well in the area of Minoa Pediada near Iraklio on Crete.



The head of the local fire service, Nikos Lagoudakis, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that a search was launched on Tuesday night when authorities were informed that the man was missing and feared to have fallen down a well.



Members of the EMAK search and rescue unit were dispatched to the area and managed to extract him from the well but he was already dead.