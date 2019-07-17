Greece's new government is considering suspending the application of the new penal code which was voted in June by the previous government of Alexis Tsipras, Kathimerini understands.

The Justice Ministry needs time to examine the problems created in hundreds of court trials by the hurried implementation of the criminal code and analyze possible changes in provisions which have been criticized by judicial officials and the opposition parties, sources said.



However, it was understood that any changes to the provisions will be presented and completed by the government in September.



The reformed penal code included the reclassification of certain felonies and misdemeanors.