Dendias, Pompeo reaffirm strong US-Greek ties

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed issues affecting the Eastern Mediterranean and the continuation of bilateral cooperation in their first meeting in Washington on Wednesday.



“Greece is a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans and an important NATO ally. We look forward to continuing to working closely together to promote stability and prosperity in the region,” Pompeo said in a tweet after the meeting.



Dendias is also scheduled to meet with National Security Adviser John Bolton and Senator Bob Menendez.



The minister will attend the Ministerial Conference to Advance Religious Freedom which will be held in Washington DC on July 17-18.