Lawyer seeks prison release

Athens lawyer Giorgos Antonopoulos, who was remanded in custody in April in connection with a so-called “mafia” said to be operating in the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison, appealed for his release Wednesday, citing an attempt on his life.



In a 50-page petition Antonopoulos elaborated on the reasons for his appeal. According to sources, he blames the disgraced energy executive Aristeidis Floros, along with others, for implicating him in the prison racket.

Floros Wednesday got conditional release from prison where he was serving 21 years for embezzlement in connection to the Energa scandal and another 13-year term for ordering an assassination attempt against Antonopoulos.



The latter claims Floros “targeted” him because he had represented state electricity market operator LAGIE in the Energa affair.