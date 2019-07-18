New Greek lawmakers sworn in

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (front right) and his ministers are sworn in as MPs in Parliament on Wednesday. In his program policy statements, which will follow a vote of confidence in his government early next week, Mitsotakis is expected to flesh out many of his pre-election promises while certain surprises are also likely, Kathimerini understands, such as payment plans for citizens with outstanding debts to the state and infrastructure projects in Athens. The PM is expected to unveil a full four-year program. [Dimitris Papamitsos/ANA-MPA]