Pentagon removing Turkey from F-35 program after its purchase of Russian missiles

The United States said on Wednesday that it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program, a move that had been long threatened and expected after Ankara began accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system last week.



The first parts of the S-400 air defense system were flown to the Murted military air base northwest of Ankara on Friday, sealing Turkey’s deal with Russia, which Washington had struggled for months to prevent.



“The US and other F-35 partners are aligned in this decision to suspend Turkey from the program and initiate the process to formally remove Turkey from the program,” said Ellen Lord, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.



Just before the Pentagon announcement, the White House said that Turkey’s decision to purchase the S-400 air defense system renders its continued involvement in the F-35 program impossible.



“The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities,” the White House said in a statement.



The White House sought to downplay the impact of the decision on the US relationship with Turkey, saying that Washington still “greatly values” its strategic relationship with Ankara.



“As NATO allies, our relationship is multi-layered, and not solely focused on the F-35. Our military-to-military relationship is strong, and we will continue to cooperate with Turkey extensively, mindful of constraints due to the presence of the S-400 system in Turkey,” it said in its statement.

[Reuters]