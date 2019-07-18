Firms including MOL, Osaka, Gaslog, chosen in Cyprus FSRU LNG tender

Three joint ventures have been selected by Cyprus in the first stage of a tender to provide a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to import liquefied natural gas (LNG).



The first joint venture is led by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering, Natural Gas Public Company of Cyprus (DEFA) said on its website.

The second comprises Samsung C&T, Posco E&C, LNG ship-builder Mitsui OSK Lines and Japanese utility Osaka Gas.



The third consortium includes LNG shipping company Gaslog, a unit of Spanish utility Enagas and Italian gas infrastructure company SNAM.

Cyprus aims to have the FSRU vessel in place and importing by 2021 and has a 101 million euro ($113 million) grant from the European Union.



It requested expressions of interest last month to supply the LNG, with a deadline of September 6.

[Reuters]