Turkey says removal from F-35 program will damage ties with US

Turkey said a decision by the united States to remove the country from the F-35 fighter jet program, "will irreparably damage relations", according to a statement by its Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.



The unilateral move by the US "neither complies with the spirit of alliance nor is it based on legitimate grounds," the ministry was quoted as saying by Anadolu agency.



The ministry described the move as "unfair," adding that US claims that the S-400 system will jeopardize sensitive information about F-35 technologies "are not valid."

Turkey also lamented the rejection of its proposal to form a working group with the US to discuss the issue, saying it is "is a clear indication that the US is biased and lacks the will to resolve the matter in good faith."