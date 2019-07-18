Dendias, Bolton talks focus on boosting ‘strategic relationship’

Talks between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US National Security Adviser John Bolton focused on boosting the strong ties between the two countries, the latter said on Wednesday.

“Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and I discussed the priorities of the new Greek government and the continued strengthening of the strategic relationship between the United States and Greece,” Bolton said in a tweet following their meeting in Washington.

Dendias held earlier his first meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,during which he asked for a “line of communication” between Athens and Washington in the event that “issues” arise with Turkey.

“They [the US] took note of this request and will issue a relevant response,” he told journalists.



The two men also discussed regional energy developments and the trilateral cooperation between Greece, Israel and Cyprus, which is being backed by the US.



The most pressing issue for Washington is, reportedly, the extension of Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between the two countries.



Dendias also met with Democratic Senator Bob Menendez whom he thanked for submitting, along with Republican Marco Rubio, the EastMed Act that will reform US geopolitical strategy in the region by placing Greece-Israel-Cyprus trilateral cooperation of at the centre of Washington's strategic interest.