Italian tourist dies of meningitis in Greek hospital

A 17-year-old Italian tourist died of meningitis in a hospital in Athens on Wednesday morning, according to the initial lab results conducted by the doctors.



A Greek Air Force aircraft transferred the woman from Naxos, where she was holidaying with her family, to the Nikea hospital on Tuesday, after she developed high fever and went into septic shock. She died at the hospital.



According to information, the woman had developed mild symptoms before coming to Greece which went undetected. Her condition deteriorated during her holiday.



Initial symptoms of meningitis resemble those of the flu.



Τhe National Public Health Organization of Greece had previously rejected press reports on Wednesday that the woman had been infected by Ebola.



“The epidemiological history of this case is not compatible with the Ebola disease,” it said in a press release.