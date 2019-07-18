Prank call briefly shuts down two Athens metro stations
Authorities on Thursday morning briefly shut down the Egaleo and Aghia Marina stations on the Athens metro after a bomb threat was called in.
Police officers who rushed at the scene said that no evidence of an explosive device was found.
Train services on Line 3 resumed shortly after authorities gave the green light.