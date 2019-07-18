NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Prank call briefly shuts down two Athens metro stations

Authorities on Thursday morning briefly shut down the Egaleo and Aghia Marina stations on the Athens metro after a bomb threat was called in.

Police officers who rushed at the scene said that no evidence of an explosive device was found.

Train services on Line 3 resumed shortly after authorities gave the green light.

