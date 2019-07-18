Greece nominates Margaritis Schinas for European Commissioner

Greece on Thursday nominated European Commission’s chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas as the country’s representative in the European Commission, the prime minister's office at Maximos Mansion announced.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will inform new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of this selection, the press release said.

Schinas served as a member of the European Parliament from 2007 to 2009 with New Democracy.

He was also head of cabinet to Commissioner Markos Kyprianou, responsible for Health and Consumer Protection from 2004 to 2007.