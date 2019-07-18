Daphnis + Chloe | Epidaurus | July 19 & 20

[Yiannis Zahos]

The only known love story written by 2nd century Greek novelist Longus, “Daphnis + Chloe” follows the lives of two children who spend their childhood together, only to be separated in adolescence when Daphnis is abducted by pirates and the beautiful Chloe deals with a long line of suitors. All is not lost, however, as the protagonists reunite and marry, setting the foundations for the perfect happy ending in the centuries to come. Dimitris Bogdanos directs an adaptation of the landmark pastoral romance for the Athens & Epidaurus Festival, translated by Giana Tsailakopoulou. The performance features Greek and English surtitles. Regular tickets cost 25 euros and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.gr. For more information about the performance and on how to get to the theater, visit greekfestival.gr.

Little Theater of Ancient Epidaurus, Palia Epidavros, Argolida