Billy Pod | Athens | July 19

Vassilis Podaras, aka Billy Pod, will perform music from his debut solo album “Drums to Heal Society” in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s (SNFCC) Jazz Chronicles series. Drummer of The Next Step Quintet, Billy Pod has made a name for himself on Greece’s drumming scene, performing his signature style of jazz in countless venues at home and across Europe. His latest release combines contemporary jazz with modern electronica and rock. He will be joined by Kimon Karoutzos (double bass), Michalis Tsiftsis (guitar), Yiannis Papadopoulos (pianos) and Jannis Anastasakis (electronics). Admission is free of charge. The show starts at 9 p.m.

