Pozar Festival | Pella | July 19-21

In its eighth year running, the Pozar Festival, held beside the natural springs of the same name on the outskirts of Loutraki in Pella, northern Greece, brings popular Greek music acts like Eleonora Zouganeli, Vassilis Papakonstantiou, Kostis Maraveyas, Nikos Portokaloglou and many more. The musicians will perform songs from their own reputable albums as well as covers of their personal favorites. Visitors can bring tents and camp in the area for free. Performances start at 7.30 p.m. each night. Tickets begin at 13 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Pozar Springs, Loutraki, Pella