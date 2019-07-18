NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey expresses 'unease' to US over its removal from F-35 program, CNN Turk says

TAGS: Turkey, US, Defense

President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman expressed “unease” on Thursday in a telephone call with US National Security Advisor John Bolton over Washington’s decision to remove Turkey from its F-35 program, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Following the delivery of parts of the Russian S-400 air defense system to Turkey, the United States said on Wednesday it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said relations between the two NATO allies could not remain healthy with such unilateral impositions, CNN Turk reported.

