Former Attica governor released after testiying over Mandra floods

Former Attica governor Rena Dourou was released on Thursday after testifying before an investigating magistrate in connection with the flash floods in Mandra, western Attica, in November 2017 which resulted in the deaths of 25 people and the destruction of hundreds of properties.

In her testimony, the former governor claimed that anti-flood works were carried out during her term and blamed her predecessors for the inadequate infrastructure that had been in place when she took over while also claiming that she was being targeted for political reasons.

She also claimed that the alleged shortsights and errors of a range of regional officials were being "loaded onto" her.

Dourou was charged earlier this year in connection with the tragedy along with another nine regional, local authority, forestry authority and zoning officials, of negligent manslaughter, grievous bodily harm, causing floods through negligence, violating construction regulations and breach of duty.

Dourou is also among 20 officials who have been charged in connection with the deadly fires that killed more than 100 people in east Attica last summer.