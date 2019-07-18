Vehicle restrictions lifted in central Athens

There will be no restrictions on vehicles entering central Athens as of Friday and through September 29, the Traffic Police said Thursday.



The restrictions are enforced every year and are designed to reduce traffic congestion in downtown Athens.



According to the system, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the downtown area on even days, while those ending in odd numbers can do so on odd days.



Restrictions are lifted as the number of cars circulating in the city drops due to the start of the peak summer holiday period.