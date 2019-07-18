Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense to discuss police leadership, regional issues
Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos is to the brief the council on a range of issues expected to include rising Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean while another topic of discussion is the possible appointment of an adviser to Mitsotakis on defense issues.
Greece's Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) is to convene at 9 a.m. on Friday morning at the Maximos Mansion under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The issues to be discussed include the appointment of a new leadership to the Greek Police, with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to propose candidates.
