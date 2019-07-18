NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense to discuss police leadership, regional issues

TAGS: Defense, Diplomacy, Politics

Greece's Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) is to convene at 9 a.m. on Friday morning at the Maximos Mansion under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The issues to be discussed include the appointment of a new leadership to the Greek Police, with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to propose candidates.

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos is to the brief the council on a range of issues expected to include rising Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean while another topic of discussion is the possible appointment of an adviser to Mitsotakis on defense issues.
 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 