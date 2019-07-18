Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense to discuss police leadership, regional issues

Greece's Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) is to convene at 9 a.m. on Friday morning at the Maximos Mansion under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The issues to be discussed include the appointment of a new leadership to the Greek Police, with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to propose candidates.

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos is to the brief the council on a range of issues expected to include rising Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean while another topic of discussion is the possible appointment of an adviser to Mitsotakis on defense issues.

