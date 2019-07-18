Parliament speaker elected with record support

Parliament speaker Kostas Tasoulas addresses his colleagues after being elected to the post Thursday with a record-breaking 283 votes in the 300-seat House. A total of 298 MPs voted, with 15 from the KKE communist party voting “present.” Tasoulas, an MP for Ioannina, was backed by New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA, center-left Movement for Change, the far-right Greek Solution and MeRA25. “The House should become the parliamentary pillar of the country’s recovery and change its discredited image,” he said. [ANA-MPA]