CCHBC to launch Costa Coffee products in Greece

Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company AG said on Thursday it will launch Costa Coffee products in several markets next year, months after Coca-Cola Co bought the cafe chain from Whitbread in a $5.1 billion deal.

The company, which sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries, mostly in Europe, plans to launch Costa Coffee in at least 10 of those markets, including Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia and Switzerland. [Reuters]

