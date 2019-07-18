Archbishop of America: 'Cypriots can achieve peace on their own'

In a message ahead of the 45th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus on July 20, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said it was within the power of Cypriots themselves to achieve peace for the divided island.

"Violence only bears violence and it is the duty of the powers and states located beyond the seas of Cyprus to negotiate with her and not intervene," he said.

"The Cypriots can achieve peace on their own."

He indicated that diaspora Greeks can help. "There is much that we can do as Americans through the government," he said.

"Not only as Orthodox brothers and sisters but as simple people we must pray for a just and timely solution for Cyprus."