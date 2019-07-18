ATHEX: Index stays in the black for another day

Titan Cement and Public Power Corporation ensured the benchmark of the Greek bourse remained in the black for one more day on Thursday, though it was still below recent highs.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 870.58 points, adding 0.30 percent to Wednesday’s 868.01 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.24 percent to end at 2,156.79 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.40 percent.

The banks index improved 1.28 percent, as Eurobank grabbed 2.06 percent, National earned 1.24 percent and Piraeus collected 1.23 percent. Titan’s successful public offering took its stock 6.02 percent higher, while PPC advanced 3.40 percent.

In total 60 stocks showed gains, 53 saw losses and 22 stayed put.

Turnover reached 89.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 83.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32 percent to close at 70.54 points.