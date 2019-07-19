PM calls on New Democracy MPs to 'work more and talk less'

In the first session of center-right New Democracy's parliamentary group on Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on MPs to "work more and talk less."

After receiving a standing ovation from ND MPs, Mitsotakis said he was moved that the party secured a strong parliamentary majority with 158 MPs, remarking that it was the largest in many years.

Mitsotakis called on MPs to seek a higher level of political dialogue based on arguments.

He added that the July 7 general elections that brought ND to power was "a response to populism and extremism," notng that Golden Dawn's absence from the House was an "achievement."

He called on his MPs to fight populism and the old tradition of political clientelism daily and to work hard.

Stavros Kalafatis was unanimously chosen to be secretary of ND's parliamentary group.