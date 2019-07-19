New German ambassador to Athens assumes post with greeting in Greek

In a post on Twitter in Greek and German, Germany's new ambassador in Athens, Ernst Reichel, announced his arrival.

Reichel, who said "Hello Greece!" in both Greek and Germany, previously served as Germany's ambassador to Ukraine and as the head of the German Foreign Ministry's office for Southeastern Europe and Turkey.

Prior to his message, he had retweeted a post by the German Foreign Ministry referring to talks between Germany's Heiko Maas and Turkish Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"The announcement about the unlawful drilling makes us very worried," the ministry said. "We stand ready to support dialogue for a solution in accordance with international law."