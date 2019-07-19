Turkey to send Oruc Reis research vessel to Med in August, minister says

Ankara will dispatch the Oruc Reis research vessel to the Eastern Mediterranean in August, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez has said.

The minister denied reports that the Fatih drillship has discovered natural gas in the region and said that it will complete its activities in three to four weeks.

In comments to Turkish reporters, Donmez reiterated that Turkish authorities "will make full use of our rights as emerging from international law."

"Unfortunately however they continue to do things their own way," he said, apparently referring to Nicosia which has the European Union's backing in its objection to the legality of Turkey's activities.

Donmez said the Fatih was continuing its drilling activities at a depth of 5,000 meters west of Cyprus.

A second drillship is in the same spot and will start drilling "in a few days," he added.

As for the Oruc Reis, he said it would move on after completing its activities in the Black Sea and Marmara and the Sea of Marmara. "The Oruc Reis will go to the region next month," he said.

In total, Turkey will have two research vessels and two drillships in the area, he said.