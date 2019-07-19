Penny Marathon | Athens | July 21

Now in its eighth year, the Penny Marathon raises awareness and funds for stray and neglected animals through a pet-friendly walk/run. The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will host the last 10 kilometer-leg of the 42k race, in which participants will run, swim, cycle and paddle. The race was established by two Greek Australians looking to bolster animal rights in Greece. Admission is free of charge. To learn more about the marathon or donate, visit www.pennymarathon.com.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org