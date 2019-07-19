Kilaidonis Tribute | Athens | July 20

A musical ensemble will honor the late and incredibly popular Greek singer-songwriter Loukianos Kilaidonis, on the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Great Lawn. Backed by an eight-member band, a group of singers and actors will recreate the crooner's most loved tunes, as well as lesser-known tracks. The folk musician passed away in 2017. Tribute artists include Manolis Mitsias, Margarita Zorbala, Doros Demosthenous, Thodoris Marantinis, Christos Papadopoulos and Maria Kilaidoni. Admission is free of charge. Guests are advised to bring blankets and bug repellent. The concert begins at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org