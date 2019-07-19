Lemon | Poros | July 20 & 21

After performing the play “Lemon” in a lemon orchard in the seaside town of Galatas, the Experimento theater group embarks on its next theatrical endeavor. The group will transform a ferry boat off the coast of the island of Poros into a stage where two actors, Melachrinos Velentzas and Giorgos Drivas, will repeat the performance. The play tells the story of a man afraid to get off the ship he was born on. The ferry sets sail at 9.30 p.m. Tickets cost 15 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr. Contact experimentoproductions@gmail.com for more information.