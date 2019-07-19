Women of Passion, Women of Greece | Athens | To November 2

For 16 Saturdays, Evelina Arapidi performs the three leading roles of “Women of Passion, Women of Greece.” The 60-minute play, written in English by Eugenia Arsenis, follows the characters of Medea, Maria Callas and Melina Mercouri as they explore their shared passion for love, life and creativity. Set to music by Fotis Mylonas, the dramatic performance has captivated audiences since its 2016 debut and subsequent tour through Australia and Brussels. The performance will take place at the unique, vintage Railway Carriage at Rouf. Theater Purchase tickets for 12 euros at www.viva.gr. For more information, call 210.923.7076 or email theater@totrenostorouf.gr.

To Treno sto Rouf, Rouf Railway Station, Constantinoupoleos St, tel 210.529.8933, www.totrenostorouf.gr