Andreas Angelidakis | Athens | To August 31

The latest show of installations and videos by architect and visual artist Andreas Angelidakis, “A Submissive Acknowledgment of Powerlessness,” at the Breeder, explores the notions of antiquity and destruction. Drawing inspiration from the urban landscape, Athens’ cultural scene and the world of the internet, the artist presents different approaches to what constitutes ruins and remains, old and new, real and digital. Angelidakis studied at the Southern California School of Architecture and at Columbia University, and has been working in art and architecture since the beginning of his career. The exhibit is open from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Breeder, 45 Iasonos, Metaxourgio, tel 210.331.7527, www.thebreedersystem.com