Young Artists Festival | Samos | August 7-13

Featuring performers from Greece, Germany, Georgia, France, Turkey, the United States, Russia and China, the 10th Samos Young Artists Festival bridges cultural divides with seven concerts at the open-air theater of Pythagoreion. The concerts pay tribute to 18th- and 19th-century European music and include performances of Italian Baroque and traditional Mediterranean classics. Directed by Masha Ilyashov and Alexis Karaiskakis-Nastos, the festival will showcase young talents on violin, viola, cello, piano and more. Shows begin at 8.30 p.m. each night and tickets cost 5 euros. For program details, visit www.schwarzfoundation.com.