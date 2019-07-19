Eaton killer remanded in custody by magistrate in Crete

The 27-year-old man who has admitted to the rape and murder of US biologist Suzanne Eaton on Crete was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing before an investigating magistrate for a reported four hours.

He was found guilty by both the magistrate and the prosecutor.

The man, whom police have identified as Yiannis Paraskakis, also requested through his attorney that he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

In response to a journalist’s question as he left the courthouse, Paraskakis apologized to the victim’s family. He had been given a 48-hour extension to prepare his defense on Wednesday after his lawyer quit and another defense attorney was appointed by the court.

Paraskakis has confessed to raping the 59-year-old scientist after hitting her twice with his car and then disposing of her in a former German WWII bunker near the port of Hania. Her body was found on July 8, nearly a week after she was last seen by friends. She had been on the island to attend a conference.