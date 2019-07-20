Greece is a country with intense seismic activity. The positive element about this fact is that we have had to be prepared, as a country, for such events with anti-seismic regulations in the construction of buildings, which have been regularly updated since 1959, and seismic risk management programs for work environments and public spaces.



The immediate reaction of school students to earthquakes due to the regular drills is indicative of this preparation. This also shows how important it is for a state and society to be carefully prepared, in order to avoid casualties.