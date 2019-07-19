Georgiadis discusses pending US investments with ambassador
Greece's Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis discussed about American investments in the country which remain pending in a meeting Friday with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.
The ambassador noted that there are “important opportunities” to develop trade relations in investments such as the massive development project in Elliniko and the Elefsina shipyards.
“You have the full support of the US,” he said in a tweet after the meeting.