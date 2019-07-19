Bank clients using the cash machines of other lenders to make withdrawals will face a significant hike in the charges levied by the machines’ owners as of next week.

They may stand to pay as much as 3 euros per transaction for withdrawals from an account in another Greek bank.

Lenders say the hikes are intended to cover the high cost of operation and maintenance of automatic teller machines (ATMs) and to discourage customers of other banks using their machines.

The charges imposed per transaction are going to vary according to each bank’s policy and network structure.