The public prosecutor and police will be able to enter university grounds if there is an indication of illegal activity that is unrelated to the free movement of ideas, according to a new provision proposed by the government that scraps the so-called university asylum, which banned the entry of law enforcement.



The provision, to be included in a bill that will be presented next week, was discussed on Friday by the ministers of Education Niki Kerameus and Citizens’ Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis.



“The abolition of the asylum is very popular in the university community and in society,” Kerameus told 104.9 FM radio Friday.



“Our aim is that no time is wasted in defining specific (illegal) actions... we’re saying that if, for example, a student falls victim to violence, he or she and anyone (with him or her) can alert the authorities so that they intervene on the (university) premises,” she said.