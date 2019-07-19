Seven state-owned flats under the hammer

The Public Properties Company (ETAD) expects to concede seven new assets in Athens and Thessaloniki in the coming months, via its online platform www.e-publicrealestate.gr.

The company said that these properties are apartments located in areas that in their majority are ideal for listing on online short-term leasing websites. They include flats in the Athens districts of Kallithea, Kolonaki, Attiki and Amerikis squares, and Egaleo, among other parts. There is also one flat in the northern port city of Thessaloniki’s Harilaou district.

The deadline for the submission of the necessary documents for participation in the auction of the properties is September 5. According to the conditions of the auctions, every property is transferred “as is,” and it is up to interested buyers, individuals or entities to conduct a full legal and/or technical inspection.

Friday was also the deadline for the submission of documents for participants in the tender for the operation of Xenia Hotel on Chios island, through a long-term lease concession. The unit is located on the coastal street at the center of Chios town, some 2 kilometers from the airport, and has an area of 1,600 square meters, with 28 rooms and 50 beds.