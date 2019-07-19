More than 1 million taxpayers have not yet submitted their statements, less than 10 days before the expiry of the deadline, risking a fine for late submission.

Independent Authority for Public Revenue figures show that only 82 percent of taxpayers had uploaded their declarations of 2018 incomes by Friday, with 1.1 million statements still pending ahead of the July 29 deadline. For all taxpayers to make the deadline, some 110,000 statements will have to be submitted on a average on a daily basis, including weekends.

IAPR says 5,167,938 statements have been submitted so far, corresponding to 7,191,990 tax clearance documents (including separate ones for spouses in the same household).

About one in three taxpayers (32.87 percent) among those who have already filed their statements will have to pay additional tax to the deductions they endured last year. This means that 2,363,997 people will have to pay a sum that adds up to 2.16 billion euros, starting from this month, as the deadline for the payment of the first installment of dues is July 31. The average tax due per taxpayer amounts to 918 euros.

