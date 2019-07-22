Statue pair from ancient Aptera to be unveiled at Hania museum

The Archaeological Museum of Hania is to unveil on Wednesday two small sculptures depicting the gods Artemis and Apollo, discovered during ongoing excavations at the archaeological site of Ancient Aptera in Souda, on the island’s northwestern coast.

Found in a Roman-era residence in 2016, the statues are a pair that were mounted on a stone pedestal, with Artemis, patron of the once-splendid city, made of bronze, and her brother, the god of light, of marble.

The piece has been dated to between the 1st or 2nd century AD and will join the museum’s permanent collection after its first public unveiling.