Artists to mark east Attica fire anniversary

Stage directors, actors and musicians who have homes in the East Attica towns that were hit by last summer’s deadly wildfires will be holding a show commemorating the July 23, 2018, event, which cost the lives of more than 100 people.

“We should join hands in a chain of memory, love, humanity and hope,” the director of the show, Nana Nikolaou, has said, adding that the only reason she escaped the blaze was that she took a different road to hundreds of other residents and visitors in coastal Mati trying to drive out of town.

Held on Monday night at the sports stadium of Neos Voutzas, the village where the blaze started, the memorial concert will feature actress Leda Protopsalti and musician Vangelis Germanos, among other prominent artists.