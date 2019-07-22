Traffic restrictions in capital lifted

Restrictions on vehicles entering downtown Athens have been lifted on Monday. The free circulation of vehicles will last until September 29, according to the Traffic Police.

The restrictions are enforced every year and are designed to reduce traffic congestion in downtown Athens.

According to the system, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the downtown area on even days, while those ending in odd numbers can do so on odd days.

Restrictions are lifted as the number of cars circulating in the city drops due to the start of the peak summer holiday period.