More than a dozen buildings damaged by Friday’s quake

Around 15 buildings, most of them abandoned, were damaged by the 5.1 earthquake that struck the Greek capital on Friday, Athens municipal authorities said on Saturday.



Meanwhile, structural inspections were being conducted by around 30 municipal crews on 75 abandoned buildings around the capital, with signs placed outside those deemed vulnerable cautioning pedestrians and cars.



Inspections were also conducted at the weekend at 72 municipal day-care centers.



The quake, whose epicenter was in Magoula, 22 kilometers northwest of Athens, was close to the surface and was widely felt in the Greek capital.



Four people reportedly hospitalized with light injuries.



The quake was the biggest to strike Athens since a 5.9-Richter tremor in 1999, in which 143 people were killed and several buildings collapsed.