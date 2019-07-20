Six arrested for attack on police near German Embassy

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of six people for an attack against officers at the junction of Karaoli Dimitriou and Vassilissis Sofias streets near the German Embassy in Athens on Friday afternoon.

The suspects – five foreign nationals and a Greek – were part of a larger group of around 20 people staging a protest in the vicinity of the embassy.



According to reports, they kicked and punched officers preventing them from approaching the embassy. Three officers were lightly injured.



All six tried to resist arrest, while the foreign nationals refused to have their fingerprints taken.



They face charges of causing grievous bodily harm, verbal abuse, disturbing the peace and of refusing to be fingerprinted.



All six were released from custody pending trial but will have to check in at their local police station every two days.