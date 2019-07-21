MONDAY

The new government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeks Parliament’s vote of confidence, with voting scheduled to take place late at night.

Traffic restrictions for Athens city center are suspended as of Monday, until the end of September.

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) is organizing an annual international conference on the sciences, incorporating its 7th annual international conference on physics and its 7th annual international conference on chemistry. It is also organizing its 3rd annual international conference on mechanical engineering, its 3rd annual international conference on electrical engineering, its 3rd annual international symposium on the future of STEAM (sciences, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education, an annual international conference on computer & software engineering and a symposium on teaching STEM (sciences, technology, engineering & mathematics) in a global world. To Thursday at the Titania Hotel, 52 Panepistimiou, Athens. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

The International Academy of Business and Public Administration Disciplines (IABPAD) is holding an international conference in Athens, through Thursday, at the Novotel Athens Hotel, 4-6 Michail Voda. (Info: www.iabpad.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its January-March 2019 data on the quarterly non-financial accounts of institutional sectors.

Attica Holdings opens its book for a corporate bond, until Wednesday. The bond is projected to fetch 175 million euros.

Athens-listed Attica Bank is holding its annual general meeting.

Elliniki Technodomiki Anemos is delisted from the Athens Stock Exchange.

TUESDAY

The government bill for the abolition of university asylum is tabled in Parliament, also containing new regulations on the penal code and the operation of local authorities. A student protest rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. outside Athens University.

On the first anniversary of the deadly east Attica wildfires, the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece and the Municipality of Rafina and Pikermi organize an event on “Public Dialogue for the Formation of an Efficient National Civil Protection Plan for Natural Disasters and Climate Change,” at 12 noon, at the Avra Hotel, 3 Arafinidon Alon, Rafina. (Info: www.kedke.gr)

WEDNESDAY

Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis visits Cairo to take part in the ministerial meeting for energy cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean. To Thursday.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras to participate in the European Union’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) in Brussels.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the second-quarter readings of its work categories price indexes and construction cost indexes for new residential buildings, and the June data from its material costs index for new residential buildings.

Thessaloniki metro construction workers hold a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a meeting at Aghia Sofia at 12.30 p.m.

Unionists at Larco General Mining & Metallurgical Company have called for rolling four-hour work stoppages, demanding the overdue payment of their salaries.

Eurobank and Newsphone Hellas hold their annual general meetings of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Listed companies Attica Publications and Intrakat hold annual general meetings of shareholders.

Trading of the new Ellaktor stock begins at the Athens Stock Exchange, following the absorption of Elliniki Technodomiki Anemos.

FRIDAY

Athens-listed corporations Intracom and Plastika Kritis hold annual general meetings.