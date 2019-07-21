2 arrested over paint attack at employers' HQ

Two persons have been placed under arrest and another detained for questioning after an anarchist group vandalized the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises headquarters earlier Sunday.

Members of the self-described “anarchist collective” Rouvikonas threw paint at the building in central Athens and fled. They claimed the attack at a website shortly after.

Rouvikonas has staged similar attacks against companies and embassies, and even media they perceive as hostile, and its members usually film them. Sometimes they us more violent means, breaking windows and damaging office equipment with sledgehammers.

Also Sunday, Rouvikonas members distributed leaflets to tourists near the Acropolis.

[ANA-MPA]