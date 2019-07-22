Olympiakos will likely face Turkish champion Basaksehir

Besides PAOK meeting Champions League semifinalist Ajax in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, the draw in Nyon on Monday placed Olympiakos against Turkish champion Basaksehir.

The Reds will face the Istanbul club on August 6/7 and 13/14 only in case they successfully negotiate the second qualifying round with Czech team Viktoria Plzen, starting on Tuesday away.

If Olympiakos fails to clear the Viktoria hurdle, it will drop to the Europa League where it will face Antwerp of Belgium in the competition’s third qualifying round.

AEK Athens has already made that stage and will play the winner of the pair of Hungarian team Honved with Romanian side Universitatea Craiova.

In case Aris makes the third qualifying round, after facing a home-and-away tie with AEL Limassol, it will play the winner of the pairing of Molde of Norway and Cukaricki of Serbia.

Atromitos must deal first with Dunajska Stredam, starting this Thursday, before meeting the winner of the tie between Legia Warsaw and Kuopio of Finland.

The Europa League third qualifying round games are scheduled for August 8 and 15.