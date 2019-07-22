Anastasiades to meet Akinci next month

The informal meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place on August 9 at 10.30 p.m., according to government spokesperson Prodromos Prodromou.



The UN has urged both sides to come to an agreement on the way forward in the hope that this time around negotiations will be fruitful.



Reportedly the relevant arrangements for the meeting are being made with the assistance of the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.



The meeting is seen as crucial in determining the conviction of the two sides to engage in constructive talks. [Kathimerini Cyprus]