Eleonora Zouganeli | Athens | July 23

As the child of popular actor/musician Yiannis Zouganelis, Eleonora Zouganeli grew up in the limelight and made made her debut on the stage in 2004, in her 20s. She has since released seven albums and two singles, receiving a platinum and gold disc for her albums, “Come On” and “Exit 2,” respectively. Zouganeli joined the legendary Greek composer Yannis Markopoulos for his 80th birthday concert earlier this summer. She will be taking center stage for a solo concert on July 23 at the Municipal Theater in the northern Athens suburb of Neo Ionia, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets cost 13 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.



Municipal Theater, 23 Archimidious, Nea Ionia